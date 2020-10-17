Govt Employee In Auto-rickshaw Injured During Snatching Bid In Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16: A 47-year-old government employee was injured after falling on the road from an auto-rickshaw when some unidentified assailants tried to snatch her bag in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Tuesday around 5 pm in Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. According to police, initially they received information of an accident. The woman was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre. When she became stable, she spoke to her husband and narrated the incident. Police said that the woman was coming from Sunder Nagar, East Delhi towards Ghari Village by an auto. When she reached near Jain Shikanji Sarai, Kale Khan NH-24, a person on a motorcycle came from behind and tried to snatch her bag. She managed to save her bag but received an injury on her head and was dragged briefly by the accused who later fled from the spot. Thereafter, the auto driver took the woman to the trauma centre, police said. Police said that the condition of the woman is fine now. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor