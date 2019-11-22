Govt Empowered to Decide on Privatisation of Bus Routes, Says Telangana HC; TSRTC Standoff Continues

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday quashed a petition against the government’s decision to privatise bus routes in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would now have to take a call on the TSRTC employees' strike issue that has paralysed the state’s transport system for more than a month now. The government would have to announce its decision on the fate of the striking employees.

After hearing the views of both sides, the court struck down the petition against a Cabinet decision to privatise 5,100 routes in the state. According to Section 102 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, the state government is empowered to privatise the bus routes, the court said.

The government said, the recent amendment to the Act gave a further push to privatisation. The state has already given permits in this regard to 1,250 routes and will now take steps to do the same with the remaining routes.

However, the convenor of the TSRTC’s Joint Action Committee (JAC), E Ashwathama Reddy, said the strike would be intensified to ensure that all employees are retained by the corporation. Reddy said the JAC will organise protests at all bus depots across the state on Saturday as he hit out at the chief minister for remaining inconclusive on the issue.

“If Rao is not ready to take back all the employees, we will go ahead with our agitation. We will decide on our future course action based on what is announced on Saturday by the government,” he added.

Over 48,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have been on a strike since October 5 in support of their various demands, including merger of the corporation with the government.

They recently decided to put off their demand for merger and on Wednesday offered to resume duties if their demands were referred to the labour court and congenial atmosphere was created by the government.

“In spite of setting aside the merger demand and calling off the strike, the government has failed to respond to the issue of taking back the employees,” Reddy said.

Earlier in the day, the JAC held a meeting at old bus station near Afzal Gunj.

On Friday evening, the chief minister held a four-hour meeting at Pragati Bhavan and discussed the issue with Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, government advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi and TSRTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma.

The governmentis of the view that a permanent solution should be found to the problems, and providing better transport facilities to citizens would be the first priority. A view has emerged in the meeting that RTC cannot be run in the present form given the heavy financial implications involved in the affairs of the corporation, it said.

