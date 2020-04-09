Govt Removes Customs Duty & Cess on COVID-19 Test Kits, Ventilators, Surgical Masks
These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items.
The government on Thursday removed customs duty and health cess on ventilators, face and surgical masks, personal protection equipment and Covid-19 test kits with a view to boost availability of these products in the country to fight coronavirus pandemic.
"In the context of Covid-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the central government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess, on the import of these goods, with immediate effect," the department of revenue said in a statement.
"This basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto the September 30 this year," it said.
