Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Govt Extends 15th Finance Commission's Term By a Month till November 30

The commission, headed by N K Singh, was scheduled to finalise its report by October 30 this year.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Extends 15th Finance Commission's Term By a Month till November 30
representative image (Twitter/@15thFinCom)
Loading...

New Delhi: The government Wednesday extended the 15th Finance Commission's term by a month till November 30, and broadened the ambit of its recommendation to include funds for defence and internal security, an official statement said.

The government on November 27, 2017, notified the 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, to suggest, among other things, the formula for devolution of funds to states by the Centre for five years commencing April 1, 2020.

"Cabinet approves the extension of the term of the Fifteenth Finance Commission up to 30th November 2019; approves Amendment in the Terms of Reference for the Fifteenth Finance Commission to address concerns regarding funds for defence and internal security," an official tweet said.

The commission was scheduled to finalise its report by October 30 this year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram