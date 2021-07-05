Govt Extends Deadline for Public Comments on Draft E-commerce Rules Till Aug 5

The government on Monday extended till August 5 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. Earlier, the last date for public comments on the draft e-commerce rules was July 6. "It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments/suggestions on the draft E-Commerce Rules. Views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by August 5, 2021," a government notice said. At a meeting organized by the consumer affairs ministry on July 3, many e-commerce players had requested the government to extend the July 6 deadline for submitting comments. On June 21, the ministry had released draft e-commerce rules under which it banned fraudulent flash sale and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.

Appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among other key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. The government also proposed registration of every e-commerce entity which intends to operate in India with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The proposed amendments also included e-commerce entities requiring to provide information not later than 72 hours of the receipt of an order from a government agency for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under any law. According to research firm CUTS International, many consumer organisations have felt that draft e-commerce rules should stick to only consumer-facing issues. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were first notified in July last year. Their violation attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here