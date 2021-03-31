Last Date To Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Extended to June 30, Read for Full Guide

The government on Wednesday extended the date for linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar till June 30. Under the current laws, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar card with PAN card for filing of income tax returns (ITR), failing to do so may attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 and will also make the PAN card inoperative.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had also declared that all Indian citizens must link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the said time period. Failing to do so you may not be able to use your PAN cards for financial transactions such as opening a bank account or avail monetary benefits from the governments like pension, scholarship, LPG subsidy etc.

In case you haven’t applied for linking PAN to Aadhaar card, here’s how to by following either of the two ways:

To link PAN-Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Keep your PAN and Aadhaar card ready to enter details

Step 2: Visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Step 3: Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the left side of the webpage.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 5: Enter in the PAN, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name as per the Aadhaar card, etc.

Step 6: Put a tick on the box only if the birth year is mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

Step 7: Mark ‘I agree to validate my Aadhar details with UIDAI,’ if you agree to do so.

Step 8: Enter the captcha code on your screen (visually challenged users can request for one-time password, or OTP, instead of the captcha code. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number).

Step 9: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button and submit the request.

To link PAN-Aadhaar via mobile phone:

Step 1: You can send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN

(Example, if your Aadhar number is 108956743120, and your PAN is ABCD1234F, then send type UIDAI space 108956743120 ABCD1234F and send it to 567678 or 56161.)

You will be notified once the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done successfully.