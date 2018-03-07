Govt Favours Strict Action to Protect Couples from Khap Diktat: Centre to SC

Two days after the Supreme Court told khap panchayats to let law and courts take care of relationships, the Centre on Wednesday informed the apex court that all states will have special units to protect the couples getting married outside caste.The government further said that couples should declare apprehensions while registering marriages and people torturing such couples would be prosecuted.To ensure that they receive complete protection, the government said that stern guidelines will be issued to police to protect couples and act against those taking law into their own hands. It further said that action will also be initiated against erring police officers.The apex court has reserved its order on the Central government’s suggestions.On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said, “You(Khap panchayat) don’t have to play the conscience keeper of the society. Law and courts will take care of all relationships.”The bench had asked the Centre to give its response on suggestions earlier given by amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran on ways to prevent harassment and killing of young couples in the name of family honour for marrying inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra).