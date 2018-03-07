GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Favours Strict Action to Protect Couples from Khap Diktat: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the apex court that all states will have special units to protect the couples getting married outside caste.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:March 7, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Favours Strict Action to Protect Couples from Khap Diktat: Centre to SC
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two days after the Supreme Court told khap panchayats to let law and courts take care of relationships, the Centre on Wednesday informed the apex court that all states will have special units to protect the couples getting married outside caste.

The government further said that couples should declare apprehensions while registering marriages and people torturing such couples would be prosecuted.

To ensure that they receive complete protection, the government said that stern guidelines will be issued to police to protect couples and act against those taking law into their own hands. It further said that action will also be initiated against erring police officers.

The apex court has reserved its order on the Central government’s suggestions.

On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said, “You(Khap panchayat) don’t have to play the conscience keeper of the society. Law and courts will take care of all relationships.”

The bench had asked the Centre to give its response on suggestions earlier given by amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran on ways to prevent harassment and killing of young couples in the name of family honour for marrying inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra).

Also Watch

  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES