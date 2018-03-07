English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Favours Strict Action to Protect Couples from Khap Diktat: Centre to SC
The Centre informed the apex court that all states will have special units to protect the couples getting married outside caste.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two days after the Supreme Court told khap panchayats to let law and courts take care of relationships, the Centre on Wednesday informed the apex court that all states will have special units to protect the couples getting married outside caste.
The government further said that couples should declare apprehensions while registering marriages and people torturing such couples would be prosecuted.
To ensure that they receive complete protection, the government said that stern guidelines will be issued to police to protect couples and act against those taking law into their own hands. It further said that action will also be initiated against erring police officers.
The apex court has reserved its order on the Central government’s suggestions.
On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said, “You(Khap panchayat) don’t have to play the conscience keeper of the society. Law and courts will take care of all relationships.”
The bench had asked the Centre to give its response on suggestions earlier given by amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran on ways to prevent harassment and killing of young couples in the name of family honour for marrying inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra).
Also Watch
The government further said that couples should declare apprehensions while registering marriages and people torturing such couples would be prosecuted.
To ensure that they receive complete protection, the government said that stern guidelines will be issued to police to protect couples and act against those taking law into their own hands. It further said that action will also be initiated against erring police officers.
The apex court has reserved its order on the Central government’s suggestions.
On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said, “You(Khap panchayat) don’t have to play the conscience keeper of the society. Law and courts will take care of all relationships.”
The bench had asked the Centre to give its response on suggestions earlier given by amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran on ways to prevent harassment and killing of young couples in the name of family honour for marrying inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra).
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics
- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Launched at Rs 80,928, Gets New Graphics and Colour Options
- Ronaldo Inspires Real Madrid to PSG Win and Last Eight Spot