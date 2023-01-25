Govt Forms Task Force to Realise National Water Mission’s Goal of Improving Water Efficiency By 20%

The newly-formed Bureau of Water Use Efficiency has set the ball rolling for its big mission of improving water use efficiency across different sectors by at least 20%. The Bureau has now formed a high-level Task Force to ready a vision document within the next three months which will eventually guide its action to achieve the national goal.

The Task Force, composed of representatives from across various governments as well as non-government institutions across states, would chalk out the framework document, which would be implemented by the Bureau set up by the government in October last year to realise the government’s National Water Mission.

The document will be prepared keeping both short-term as well as long-term goals of the government for different sectors, including irrigation, drinking water supply, power generation, industries, cities and all other areas where water is used. It will also help in designing the metric for auditing different projects on the basis of water use efficiency.

In its latest order, the ministry said the Task Force will also prepare a Standard Operating Procedure for the Bureau. The members will also identify actions to be initiated through different stakeholders such as state governments, academic institutions, central government agencies, facilities, municipalities, organisations to increase the water use efficiency by 20% — one of the most important goals of the National Water Mission.

The committee includes members from International Water Management Institute, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Jal Board, Godavari River Management Board, as well as ministries of agriculture, housing and urban affairs and steel.

Among other areas, it will also look to identify the certification requirements for auditing the Water Use Efficiency in different projects, and make suggestions to help develop the institutional framework for achieving the objectives of the Bureau.

According to the ministry’s directive, the framework document would have to be readied within the next three months.

The National Water Mission is one of the eight missions envisaged by the Environment Ministry under its National Action Plan For Climate Change. The mission’s major objective is to optimise water use across sectors keeping into consideration the challenges posed by warming climate.

Apart from recycling of waste water and adoption of new and appropriate technologies to use ocean water, the mission also looks to collaborate with states to improve basin level management to deal with variability in rainfall and river flows due to climate change, as well as improve urban water supply system across cities.

