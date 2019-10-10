Govt Giving Sector-specific Solutions to Fight Slowdown in Economic Growth, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
India's GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of five per cent for the June quarter. This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the RBI which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 per cent in FY20.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is giving sector-specific solutions to fight the slowdown in economic growth. She, however, parried a specific question on whether the government accepts if the country is in the midst of an economic slowdown.
India's GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of five per cent for the June quarter. This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the RBI which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 per cent in FY20.
The government has taken a slew of measures, including a massive cut in corporate taxes to revive economic growth, even at the cost of sacrificing revenues.
Hinting at other measures like steps to improve exports, easing credit, making more money available by early repayments to vendors and front-loading of banks recapitalisation, Sitharaman said the government has been working on sector-specific measures.
"We are giving relief to all sectors who need help," Sitharaman said.
Her comments came hours after global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service sharply cut its FY20 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.8 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish