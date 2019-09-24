Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Had Benefit of Low International Oil Prices since 2014, Yet Taxes Raised on Petrol, Diesel: Yechury

Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise a litre on October 6 and 14 paise on Sunday, according to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Had Benefit of Low International Oil Prices since 2014, Yet Taxes Raised on Petrol, Diesel: Yechury
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Loading...

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over rising fuel prices, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that despite the benefit of low oil prices internationally since 2014, taxes on petrol and diesel were raised.

Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise a litre on October 6 and 14 paise on Sunday, according to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

"This govt has had the benefit of low international oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol and diesel were unprecedented and raised. Relief to rich corporates now has cost govt Rs 1.45 lakh crore, it is making it up by taxing the common Indian," he said in a tweet.

"Tax on rich corporates reduced, while petrol and diesel prices are hiked continuously! Increasing the common Indian's misery is the only way this govt can raise revenues?" he tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram