MEA Says Govt Has Cancelled Nithyananda's Passport, Ecuador Denies Giving Him Asylum

New Delhi: The government has cancelled the passport of controversial godman Nithyananda and has rejected his application for fresh one, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the ministry has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda.

Nithyananda had allegedly fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka.

Earlier on Friday, the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to Nithyananda or helped him purchase any land in the South American country. Ecuador's statement came a few days after Nithyananda announced the creation of Kailaasa, a "Hindu homeland", on an island purchased from the country.

The Embassy of Ecuador said the country had, in fact, denied Nithyananda's request for asylum, and he had left the country for Haiti.

Nithyananda's real name is Rajashekharan and he is a native of Tamil Nadu. He opened an ashram near Bengaluru in the early 2000s. His teachings were said to be based on those of Osho Rajneesh.

In 2010 a video of him in a compromising position with an actress emerged online and he was later arrested on charges of rape. He was also arrested and charge-sheeted in a separate case of rape later.

According to reports, Nithyananda is now being investigated by French authorities for alleged fraud worth $400,000.

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad - Yogini Sarvagyapeetham. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

