INDIA

1-min read

Govt Has Committed All Support to Migrant Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Amit Shah

The home ministry has also asked states and union territories to immediately set up relief camps for migrant workers, pilgrims etc., who are returning to their domicile states or trying to do so during this lockdown period.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Govt Has Committed All Support to Migrant Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Amit Shah
Thousands of daily wager migrant workers to take to the streets on foot to return home as the coronavirus lockdown brougt public transport and employment to a halt | Image credit: Reuters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Central government has committed all support to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The home ministry has also asked states and union territories to immediately set up relief camps for migrant workers, pilgrims etc., who are returning to their domicile states or trying to do so during this lockdown period.

"As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown period," Shah said, while reviewing the country's preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a home ministry statement, Shah has authorised states to use State Disaster Relief Fund for relief measures for migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

