Govt Has Failed to Stop Attack on Muslims Who Rear Cows: Azam Khan
Azam Khan's comments comes days after a man in Rajasthan's Alwar was lynched on suspicion of cow smuggling.
File photo of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday charged the government of failing to curb attacks on Muslims who rear cows and earn their livelihood from the dairy trade.
Khan's comments comes days after a man in Rajasthan's Alwar district was lynched on suspicion of cow smuggling.
He said a Muslim becomes a victim of lynching for keeping cows. "The government has not been able to stop such violent activities," Khan said.
In a sarcastic vein, the SP leader said minorities should neither keep cows nor participate in the milk trade.
Khan alleged that the BJP's politics was based on "falsehood" and its top leaders speak the language of hate.
