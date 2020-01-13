'Govt Has Let Loose a Reign of Oppression': Sonia Gandhi at Opposition Meet over CAA and NRC

New Delhi: In the meeting of opposition leaders on Monday Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Ministry Amit Shah saying that government has misled people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The government has let loose a reign of oppression, it is spreading hatred and trying to divide people along sectarian lines," Sonia Gandhi said and blamed Modi and Shah for "contradicting their own statements".

She further said,"Nation watched in horror at BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU after what happened in Jamia, BHU, Allahabad university and AMU: Sonia Gandhi."

The opposition leaders met to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses.

The meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament complex was attended by leaders of opposition parties like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party

(LJD) chief Sharad Yadav, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also present.

BSP, AAP and TMC, however, stayed away.

Sources said the top opposition leaders have already held discussions among themselves and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is leading the efforts.

The opposition is seeking to win over the youth and the students by supporting their protests against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The sources said the Congress and other parties are seeking to take the students' movement forward and have lent support to their cause.

(With PTI inputs)

