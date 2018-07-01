English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Hikes LPG Price by Rs 2.71 per Cylinder, to Cost Rs 493 in Delhi
Subsidised LPG with effect from Saturday midnight will cost Rs 493.55 in Delhi, a statement issued by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.
A worker loads Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders onto his cycle-rickshaw. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Subsidised cooking gas price was hiked by Rs 2.71 per cylinder on Saturday as a result of tax impact of base price rising due to spurt in international rates and fall in rupee.
Subsidised LPG with effect from Saturday midnight will cost Rs 493.55 in Delhi, a statement issued by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.
Oil firms revise LPG price on 1st of every month based on average benchmark rate and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.
"The increase is mainly on account of GST on revised price of Domestic Non-Subsidised LPG," the statement said.
As a result of higher global rates, the price of Non-Subsidized LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 55.50 per cylinder.
"The balance Rs.52.79 (Rs.55.50 minus Rs.2.71) is being compensated to the customer by increase in subsidy transfer to their bank account. Accordingly, the subsidy transfer in customer's bank account has been increased to Rs 257.74 per cylinder in July 2018 as against Rs 204.95 per cylinder in June 2018. Thus the domestic LPG customer is protected against the increase in international prices of LPG," the statement said.
Consumers buy non-subsidised or market price LPG after exhausting their quota of 12 subsidised cylinders of 14.2-kg each.
Also Watch
Subsidised LPG with effect from Saturday midnight will cost Rs 493.55 in Delhi, a statement issued by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.
Oil firms revise LPG price on 1st of every month based on average benchmark rate and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.
"The increase is mainly on account of GST on revised price of Domestic Non-Subsidised LPG," the statement said.
As a result of higher global rates, the price of Non-Subsidized LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 55.50 per cylinder.
"The balance Rs.52.79 (Rs.55.50 minus Rs.2.71) is being compensated to the customer by increase in subsidy transfer to their bank account. Accordingly, the subsidy transfer in customer's bank account has been increased to Rs 257.74 per cylinder in July 2018 as against Rs 204.95 per cylinder in June 2018. Thus the domestic LPG customer is protected against the increase in international prices of LPG," the statement said.
Consumers buy non-subsidised or market price LPG after exhausting their quota of 12 subsidised cylinders of 14.2-kg each.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France End Argentina's Campaign in Thriller - Relive the Goals
- I'm Having a Headache Now About Whom to Pick: Virat Kohli
- India Reign Supreme in Kabaddi Masters, Clinch Title With Easy Win
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
- Around the Words in 28 Days: Delhi Students Trade Angrezi for English in Summer Makeover