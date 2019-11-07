Govt Hospital Doctor in Thiruvananthapuram Held for Sexually Harassing Patient on Pretext of Treatment
The incident took place at the doctor's private clinic on November 2, when the 25-year-old girl had gone to his clinic for treatment, police said.
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: A doctor attached to a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a patient.
The accused, Sanal Kumar, has been charged under IPC section 376(2), rape by public servant, section 354a and 354b which deal with sexual harassment and assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe or outrage her modesty.
The incident took place at the doctor's private clinic on November 2, when the 25-year-old girl had gone to his clinic for treatment, police said.
In her statement to the police, she alleged that the doctor sexually harrassed her on the pretext of treatment. The victim had registered a complaint on November 5 and after initial probe, police arrested the doctor.
