Govt Increases Buffer Stock Of Essential Covid-19 Medicines To Combat Third Wave

With the apprehension of the third wave of Coronavirus looming large, the Central Government is not leaving any stone unturned. The government has started preparing a 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The government is stockpiling common drugs and supplements such as Paracetamol, antibiotics and vitamins, apart from the essential ones such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir.

Many Indian hospitals ran out of essential medications after being overwhelmed by the cases in the first two waves. However, this time, the government is trying hard to prevent any such situation.

The government has already made an advance payment to the producers of the medicines, which is a win-win situation for everyone. The Business Standard reported quoting a source, “The Centre is planning to procure 5 million vials of Remdesivir ahead of the third wave. What’s better is that this time, the government is paying us in advance."

The third wave has already hit 23 African nations, while Tunisia is already astonishingly experiencing the fourth wave of the virus.

The third wave has hit Africa hard, with deaths in the third wave having already surpassed the daily death count when the second wave was at its peak. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned that the world is moving very fast towards the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. WHO’s warning is also alarming for India as the Union Health Ministry earlier stated that the pace of decline in Covid-19 cases in India has slowed down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here