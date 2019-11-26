English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Introduces Bill in LS to Merge Union Territories Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli
The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)
New Delhi: The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.
The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
