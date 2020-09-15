Govt Issues Postage Stamp Commemorating First Successful Anti-satellite Missile Test

A postage stamp commemorating the first successful anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) test was released on Tuesday in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Defence Ministry said. Doval, in his address at the event, said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has plenty of achievements to be proud of but the future is in space-based technologies, a ministry’s statement quoted him as saying.

The government-run DRDO had successfully conducted the first A-SAT test on March 27 last year. The A-SAT Missile was launched from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha and it successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ’Hit to Kill’ mode, the statement said.

”The release of stamp reminds the nation about the technological achievement, which has made the nation proud,” it noted. The test conducted on March 27 last year was termed ”Mission Shakti”.

According to the statement, Doval said it was a very brave step on part of the DRDO to go for the mission. ”He further stated that the DRDO has plenty of achievements to be proud of, however, the future is in space-based technologies,” it said.

”He appreciated the way in which the mission was kept secret and complimented the whole DRDO fraternity for doing well in all other fields,” the statement added. G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, was also present on the occasion.