Govt Issues Sanction to CBI to Prosecute Ex-NITI Aayog CEO, Others in INX Media Case
The government has also sanctioned the prosecution of former secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Anup K Pujari, the then director in the Finance Ministry Prabodh Saxena.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The government has issued a sanction to the CBI to prosecute former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Kullar and others in connection with the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media, officials said.
Besides Khullar, the government has also sanctioned the prosecution of former secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Anup K Pujari, the then director in the Finance Ministry Prabodh Saxena, and former under secretary in the Department of
Economic Affairs Rabindra Prasad in the case involving INX Media, they said.
The government had already sanctioned the prosecution of former finance minister P Chidambaram in February this year, the officials said.
Khullar served as additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs during 2004 and 2008. Pujari was the joint secretary during 2006 and 2010; Saxena served as the director of the department between 2008 and 2010, and Prasad also worked during the period under investigation, they said.
An FIR was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister in the UPA government.
INX Media was once owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, prime suspects in this money laundering and corruption case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koena Mitra Wishes Durga Puja in Advance, Fans Speculate if She'll Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro