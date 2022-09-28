Govt Issues Takedown Order for Websites, Social Media Accounts Linked to PFI; WhatsApp to be Monitored   

The central government has ordered blocking websites and social media accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates after banning the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) late on Tuesday.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, or any other online presence of PFI and its eight affiliates — Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala) — were being permanently blocked and the content they posted was also being removed, an Hindustan Times report said.

PFI, RIF, and AIIC’s websites were blocked while blocking of others was under process on the orders of the department of telecommunications, the report quoted an an official as saying.

Directions were being sent to social media companies including Facebook and Twitter to take down the accounts or any content related to PFI, which has been banned by the Centre for a period of five years.

PFI has been declared an “unlawful association” under the UAPA and is also barred from issuing any press statements.

Another official said WhatsApp accounts linked to PFI, CFI, RIF, and other affiliates will be monitored and any anti-national activity will be prosecuted, the report mentioned.

If the PFI or any of its affiliates open any proxy social media accounts or websites for their activities, those can be blocked too, the official added.

