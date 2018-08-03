GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Govt Junks Plan to Set Up Social Media Hub After Concerns Over Privacy Invasion

The hub was supposed to track and regulate content of WhatsApp and other social media posts.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:August 3, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Amid apprehensions regarding invasion of privacy by creating a 360-degree profile, the central government has shelved its plan to set up a 'Social Media Communication Hub'.

The hub was supposed to track and regulate content of WhatsApp and other social media posts.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal informed the top court about the withdrawal of the plan.

The law officer submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that the government has decided to take back its circular which had called for expression of interest to pursue its plan.

He added that the move was being withdrawn for a complete review of the policy.

The bench recorded the A-G's statement and wrapped up a petition filed by TMC MLA Mahua Moitra against setting up the hub.

On the last date of hearing, the bench had observed that letting one's social media content tracked and regulated by the government would turn India into a "surveillance state".

Under the proposed move by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the mechanism was to be made operational at the district-level for collecting and analysing digital and social media content.

Appearing for Moitra, senior advocate AM Singhvi had submitted that the move was completely violative of the right to privacy and would be invasive of the fundamental rights.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
