Govt Lashes Out at Pakistan For Harassing Indian Diplomats, Keeping Them Away From Sikh Pilgrims

India on Friday lodged a strong protest against harassment and “attempts to incite communal disharmony” during the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan, and said they were not allowed to meet officials of the Indian High Commission.The ministry of external affairs registered a formal complaint, saying its diplomats were humiliated and stopped from entering Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday and Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda on Thursday.The government said consular officials in Islamabad were harassed and denied access to the pilgrims despite taking travel permission from Pakistan's foreign ministry."As a result of such harassment they were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims," the government said in a statement.It also expressed concern at reports that "attempts were being made to incite communal disharmony and intolerance and promote secessionist tendencies with the objective of undermining India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."“Pakistan called upon to take all measures to not allow its territory to be used for hostile propaganda against India,” the MEA added in its statement. There were reports that pro-Khalistani banners were shown to the Indian pilgrims in Pakistan."Pakistan has been reminded that such actions are not in consonance with the stated intentions of Pakistan to facilitate the visits of Indian Sikh pilgrims, especially as we commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev," the statement added.