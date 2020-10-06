Govt Launches Ayurveda Protocols for Asymptomatic, Milder Cases of Covid-19, Recommends Yoga for Prevention

Based on the premise that good immunity is the key to keeping coronavirus at bay, the Government of India has released a detailed protocol on building immunity using the traditional system of medicine. A consensus document has been developed by expert committees from AII India Institute of Ayurveda, Institute of Post Graduate Training and Research in Ayurveda and National Institute of Ayurveda Central Council for Research in Ayurveda, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy and other national research organisations. This protocol is for management of mild COVID-19.

What The Consensus Document Says

Follow physical distancing and respiratory and hand hygiene, wear masks, gargle with warm water added with a pinch of turmeric and salt, the guidelinws say.

The document stresses on the use of triphala or yashtimadhu for gargling. Medicated oil, cow ghee or coconut oil, it says, can be used for nasal instillation. Steam inhalation using ajwain or eucalyptus oil, moderate physical activity, sleep of upto six hours and yoga for primary prevention and then post Covid management have are among the guidelines mentioned in the document. “Drink warm water with boiled herbs like ginger, coriander basil and cumin. Drink turmeric milk and Ayush Kadha or Kwath,” the guidelines say.

For Prevention

Ashwagandha has been advised by the government for preventing the infection.

For Managing the Infection

In asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, “Guduchi Ghana Vati, Samshamani Vati or Giloy Vati having aqueous extract of Tinospora Cordifolia IP or the powder of Tinospora” can be used. Guduchi and Pippali have shown to have an improved recovery rate, says the government. Ayush 64 can also be used for mild cases of COVID-19. These medicines are to be prescribed by a registered Ayurvedic doctor says, the guidelines say.

Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan had previously informed the Parliament about an "Inter-disciplinary AYUSH R&D Task Force" that was formulated and designed clinical research protocols for AYUSH prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases. The minister informed the House that AYUSH-CSIR collaborative studies were initiated with AYUSH medicines for prophylaxis/treatment and that a large scale population-based study through AYUSH Research Councils and National Institutes under the Ministry on prophylaxis of AYUSH interventions in targeted populations in containment zones was underway.