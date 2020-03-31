Govt Launches Dedicated Twitter Handle for Sharing News, Updates on COVID-19

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirus.

The account is named #IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handle @CovidnewsbyMIB.

In its first tweet, the handle has shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic.

"Dear citizens, We should not get infodemic while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19.

Dear citizens, We should not get 'infodemic' while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19. Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/K2HDSrp5rA — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) March 31, 2020

Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also carries a photo with the government's helpline number written on it.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube