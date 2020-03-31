Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Launches Dedicated Twitter Handle for Sharing News, Updates on COVID-19

In its first tweet, the handle has shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
Govt Launches Dedicated Twitter Handle for Sharing News, Updates on COVID-19
Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirus.

The account is named #IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handle @CovidnewsbyMIB.

In its first tweet, the handle has shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic.

"Dear citizens, We should not get infodemic while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19.

Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also carries a photo with the government's helpline number written on it.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

