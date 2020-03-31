Govt Launches Dedicated Twitter Handle for Sharing News, Updates on COVID-19
Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirus.
The account is named #IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handle @CovidnewsbyMIB.
In its first tweet, the handle has shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic.
"Dear citizens, We should not get infodemic while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19.
Dear citizens, We should not get 'infodemic' while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19. Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/K2HDSrp5rA— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) March 31, 2020
Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also carries a photo with the government's helpline number written on it.
