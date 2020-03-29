Take the pledge to vote

Govt Launches Helpline for Mental Health Issues during Lockdown

In its daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, the health ministry said the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Bangalore, has launched the number.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Govt Launches Helpline for Mental Health Issues during Lockdown
Mumbai: Labourers wait for food packets during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kalbadevi area in Mumbai, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI29-03-2020_000057B)

New Delhi: The government has launched a toll-free helpline number 08046110007 -- for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In its daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, the health ministry said on Sunday the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, has launched the number.

We are under a lockdown and behavioural issues are very important under such situations. It is a new process. If there are any behavioural issues, lack of understanding for that we at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bangalore in collaboration with all other institutes has been trying to provide guidance.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) has also launched a toll free number 08046110007. I request everyone to fight unitedly against this disease so if we see any mental health issues then all the institutes are equipped to provide you with necessary support, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health at the press briefing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 for 21 days in order to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, WHO had warned that the coronavirus crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people's mental health and well-being.

The number of confirmed cases in India as on Sunday stood at 979, including 25 deaths.

