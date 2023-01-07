Govt Launches ‘One Week One Lab’ Campaign Highlighting India's Global Excellence in Technology, Innovation & StartUps

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday launched the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s “One Week One Lab" campaign highlighting India’s global excellence in technology, innovation and StartUps.

Each of the 37 CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) Labs spread across the country are dedicated to a different exclusive area of work and the “on week, one lab" campaign will offer an opportunity for each one of them to showcase the work being done by it so that others can avail of it and stakeholders learn about it, according to an official release.

“With One Week One Lab” campaign, each of CSIR’s 37 constituent laboratories will showcase their legacy, exclusive innovations and technological breakthroughs every successive week," said the Minister while launching the campaign.

Singh said that during the campaign each CSIR lab will be organizing week-long events including industry and start-ups meet, students connect, society connect, and display of technologies.

He further noted that in the last decade, CSIR has facilitated the country with its first-ever Biofuel-Powered Flight, Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya, asafoetida (Heeng) cultivation, indigenous development of dental implants, the technology of High-Resolution Aquifer Mapping, indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, road construction with Steel Slag, development of CSIR – TechnoS Raman Spectrometers, the Trainer aircraft HANSA- NG and many other technologies developed at different CSIR laboratories.

The Minister asserted that CSIR has marked its footprint in the nation with pathbreaking technologies and innovations for last 80 years, some of them include the indelible ink, Parallel Computers Flosolver, Swaraj Tractors, Centchroman, DNA Fingerprinting, Aroma Mission and many other.

“With the active and constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all scientific endeavours since May 2014, India is scaling new heights each day in Science, Technology, Innovation (STI) eco-system," Singh said.

“We are also seeing the results of the scientific approach with which today’s India is moving forward. India is fast becoming one of the top countries of the world in the field of science. Out of 130 countries, we were at number 81 in the Global Innovation Index till 2015. But we have jumped to the 40th position in 2022. Today India is among the top three countries in the world in terms of PhDs. Today India is among the top three countries in the world in terms of start-up ecosystem”, he added.

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh also released the Logo for CSIR’s One Week One Lab Campaign.

During the inaugural session, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi said the “One Week One Lab" campaign of CSIR is a way to establish the right connect and to showcase not only the technological breakthroughs and innovations in CSIR laboratories, but also Future Technologies on which CSIR labs are working.

She said, the campaign will include events for Students Connect through the interaction of Scientists and researchers of the laboratories with school students, who are future Scientists, to inculcate the temper of science. The focus will be on CSIR’s existing collaborations with schools and programs such as Jigyasa and Atal Tinkering Lab.

Read all the Latest India News here