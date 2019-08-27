Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Likely to Announce 50,000 Jobs for Jammu and Kashmir Youth, Says Home Ministry Official

Union Home Secretary A Bhalla chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, where several development initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:August 27, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Likely to Announce 50,000 Jobs for Jammu and Kashmir Youth, Says Home Ministry Official
Representative Image (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: As part of its development push for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union government is likely to soon announce 50,000 jobs for the youth of the region. Top sources in the government told CNN-News18 that a blueprint for generating employment is ready and the armed forces may be the first avenue for job creation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Modi government wants meaningful engagement with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has already asked the paramilitary and the Army to recruit from J&K," a government official told CNN-News18. The official added that the security forces may soon announce a recruitment drive in the state-turned-Union territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also indicated that the Union government was keen to ensure normalcy in the Valley that has seen severe restrictions for the last three weeks. Union Home Secretary A Bhalla chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, where several development initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.

"A meeting was held with various departments to assess the implementation of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy," an MHA official said.

Recruitment drives by the Army in the Valley have traditionally turned out to be a huge success. Last month, 5,000 Kashmiri youth registered in Baramullah in an Army recruitment drive. Soon after the Pulwama attack in February, more than 2,000 youngsters had turned up for Army recruitment while the numbers in 2018 touched almost 20,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram