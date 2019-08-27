Govt Likely to Announce 50,000 Jobs for Jammu and Kashmir Youth, Says Home Ministry Official

New Delhi: As part of its development push for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union government is likely to soon announce 50,000 jobs for the youth of the region. Top sources in the government told CNN-News18 that a blueprint for generating employment is ready and the armed forces may be the first avenue for job creation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Modi government wants meaningful engagement with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has already asked the paramilitary and the Army to recruit from J&K," a government official told CNN-News18. The official added that the security forces may soon announce a recruitment drive in the state-turned-Union territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also indicated that the Union government was keen to ensure normalcy in the Valley that has seen severe restrictions for the last three weeks. Union Home Secretary A Bhalla chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, where several development initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.

"A meeting was held with various departments to assess the implementation of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy," an MHA official said.

Recruitment drives by the Army in the Valley have traditionally turned out to be a huge success. Last month, 5,000 Kashmiri youth registered in Baramullah in an Army recruitment drive. Soon after the Pulwama attack in February, more than 2,000 youngsters had turned up for Army recruitment while the numbers in 2018 touched almost 20,000.

