Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Likely to Replace Tokens with Smart Cards for Metro Trains to Prevent Covid-19 Spread

The proposal is part of the Centre’s measures to implement social distancing while travelling by metro. To prevent the spread of the COVID-19, screening and crowd control measures will also be taken at stations.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Likely to Replace Tokens with Smart Cards for Metro Trains to Prevent Covid-19 Spread
Workers disinfect the gates as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, on March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Delhi: To prevent contraction of the coronavirus, the government is likely to get rid of the single token ticket system and switch to contactless smart cards for all travelling on metros across India once the services resume after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is working on the resumption of the metro rail services, proposed to do away with the tokens as part of a draft standard operating procedure (SOP), the Hindustan Times reported.

“We are planning to allow the use of metro cards only and make ticketing as contactless as possible to avoid queues at counters,” one of the officials privy to the development told the HT.

The proposal is part of the Centre’s measures to implement social distancing while travelling by metro. To prevent the spread of the COVID-19, screening and crowd control measures will also be taken at stations.

Smart cards can be recharged and allow automatic fare collection at access gates, while tokens can be used only for single journeys at ticket counters that often see long queues.

The official said a review meeting was held on Tuesday to plan how the metro services would be run once the restrictions are lifted. “We will need to manage crowds first and foremost... and manage the frequency of the trains depending on the crowds.”

Metro train services along with passenger trains and flight services have been suspended since March 25.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres