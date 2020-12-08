News18 Logo

Six Covid-19 Vaccines in Trial Stages, India May Authorise Some in Weeks, Says Health Secretary

Government regulator could grant a licence to some developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

Six vaccines, including Astra Zeneca's Covidshield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, are in trial stages, Bhushan said at a press conference.

He said Bharat Biotech had sought emergency-use authorization from India's drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and Astra Zeneca have already applied for emergency-use authorisation in India.


