Govt May File Review Petition in Supreme Court’s on SC/ST Act Verdict

In the face of stiff pressure from both within the NDA and opposition, government may soon file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act verdict.The decision comes after some ruling party MPs and senior ministers in the government met top BJP leadership seeking immediate intervention in the case.The apex court earlier this week had barred immediate arrest on the registration of the FIR under the act, preliminary enquiry within seven days and introduction of provisions of anticipatory bail.Union Minister and NDA ally Ram Vilas Paswan had on Thursday said that Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities in the country are angry and disappointed at Supreme Court's verdict on SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.“We have discussed this issue within the party. We want government to file an immediate review petition before the Supreme Court," said Pawan in Delhi.The SC/ST Atrocities Act was first passed in 1989 by the Janata Dal government led by VP Singh. Paswan as Social Justice Minister in the government piloted the original bill.Another NDA ally and minister, Ramdas Athawale met Finance minister Arun Jaitely and Amit Shah to express his concerns on the issue in Parliament.Opposition parties led by the Congress on Wednesday had staged a protest in Parliament against the verdict. ​