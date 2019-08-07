Govt Likely to Relax Restrictions in Kashmir to Ensure Locals Celebrate Eid Next Week: Sources
Sources told News18 the local administration has already started working out a “roster for relaxation of prohibitory orders” ahead of Bakrid that is likely to be celebrated on August 12.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The government is considering relaxing restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the eve of Bakrid. Sources told News18 the local administration has already started working out a “roster for relaxation of prohibitory orders.”
“The local administration is extremely sensitive about Eid and its importance for people. Steps will be taken to ensure people can celebrate their festival,” a government official told News18.
Bakrid is likely to be celebrated on Monday — August 12. Top sources said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is reviewing security arrangements on an hourly basis. So far, the only minor incidents are said to have taken place in the Valley where prohibitory orders were imposed on Sunday night.
On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah placed a resolution on abrogation of Article 350 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, the bill was passed by Parliament that also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.
Doval reached the Valley on Monday to handle the situation on ground. On Wednesday, he reviewed the security apparatus in Shopian along with senior officers concerned.
Sources said the NSA is also keen to ensure that common people do not face any hardship and essential food supplies, emergency assistance and provisions should be made available on a priority basis.
