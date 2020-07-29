Govt Mint Employee Booked for Stealing 2 Unreleased Rs 20 Coins, Faces Upto 7 Yrs in Jail

An employee of India Government Mint was booked for allegedly stealing two yet-to-be-released Rs 20 coins in Mumbai on Monday. The MRA Marg police are now probing if he has stolen more coins from the mint earlier.

Acting on a tip-off, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector posted at the mint found the two unreleased coins in the employee’s locker on Sunday, in front of two eye-witnesses. The accused was identified as R Chabukswar, who was booked under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (theft by a clerk of property owned by his/her employer), which carries a maximum sentence of seven years, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Police officials told the media outlet, that Chabukswar managed to hide the coins inside his locker but it was impossible for him to smuggle the coins out of the office premise, as all employees are frisked by CISF guards on entry and exit gates. However, keeping the current Covid-19 situation in mind, the police are yet to arrest the accused and they have sent a notice asking him to cooperate in the investigation.

In March 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a series of coins of which, new Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins were circulated but the Rs 20 coin was expected to be released in April, this year. The release was delayed due to the ongoing public health crisis.

According to the Finance Ministry’s notification, the Rs 20 coin - the highest-denomination coin minted in India to date will be in the shape of a dodecagon, a 12-sided polygon.