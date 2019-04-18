Govt Monitoring Ticket Prices after Jet Airways Grounds Flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing amid a rise in ticket prices. Airfares have risen amid reduced number of flights in the wake of grounding of planes by Jet Airways.Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored.During a meeting with representatives of airlines on Thursday, the ministry told them that they should not resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels.Kharola further said that the 440 slots vacated by Jet Airways at Delhi and Mumbai airports would be allocated to other airlines on an interim basis through a "rational, fair and equitable" manner. With the airline suspending operations, as many as 440 slots are vacant at the two airports.The grounding of planes by Jet Airways has resulted in capacity reduction in the domestic sector. There are 280 vacant slots at Mumbai and over 160 at the Delhi airport. These two aerodromes are among the busiest in the country.The slots would be allocated for three months by a committee, comprising officials from the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and respective airports.Kharola also said around 30 more planes would be inducted by various airlines in next three months.