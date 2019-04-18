SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Monitoring Ticket Prices after Jet Airways Grounds Flights

During a meeting with representatives of airlines on Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation told them that they should not resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Monitoring Ticket Prices after Jet Airways Grounds Flights
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing amid a rise in ticket prices. Airfares have risen amid reduced number of flights in the wake of grounding of planes by Jet Airways.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored.

During a meeting with representatives of airlines on Thursday, the ministry told them that they should not resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels.

Kharola further said that the 440 slots vacated by Jet Airways at Delhi and Mumbai airports would be allocated to other airlines on an interim basis through a "rational, fair and equitable" manner. With the airline suspending operations, as many as 440 slots are vacant at the two airports.

The grounding of planes by Jet Airways has resulted in capacity reduction in the domestic sector. There are 280 vacant slots at Mumbai and over 160 at the Delhi airport. These two aerodromes are among the busiest in the country.

The slots would be allocated for three months by a committee, comprising officials from the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and respective airports.

Kharola also said around 30 more planes would be inducted by various airlines in next three months.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram