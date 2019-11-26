Govt Mulls Amending Law to Make Reporting Child Marriages Mandatory, Says Smriti Irani
Her remarks came in response to a question on the prevalence of large number of cases of pregnancies among married girls under 18 years of age.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: The government is considering bringing amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of child marriages mandatory for the agencies concerned, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani has said.
Her remarks came in response to a question on the prevalence of large number of cases of pregnancies among married girls under 18 years of age. The number of cases of pregnancies in girls under 18 years is as high as 21 per cent. Children born from child marriages are more prone to undernourishment, she said.
