Govt Mulling over 1400-km Long Great 'Green Wall' to Tackle Land Desertification

New Delhi: The government is planning to create a 1400km-long and 5km wide green belt from Gujarat to Delhi-Haryana border akin to the 'Great Green Wall' that runs from Dakar in Senegal to Djibouti.

The green belt which will stretch from Porbandar to Panipat will help in restoring degraded land along the Aravali hill range across Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi, according to a Times of India report.

An official was also quoted as saying that the idea had been a part of the agenda of the recently held conference (COP14) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. The report also said that the plan, which has been in the pipeline for nearly a decade, is looking to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

An ISRO report in 2016 had revealed that more 50% of the land in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi had been degraded. A "legacy" programme like the green belt will be a great boost towards tackling the challenge, the TOI report further quoted the official.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.