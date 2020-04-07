Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Considering Requests From States & Experts to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown, Say Sources

India is currently under the 21-day lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and afflicted over 13.5 lakh people across 183 countries.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Govt Considering Requests From States & Experts to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown, Say Sources
New Delhi: Police barricades are seen at the entrance of a society after one of the residents died due to COVID-19, amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at IP Extension in East Delhi, Monday, April , 2020. (PTI Photo)

A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday.

However, sources did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the matter.

India is currently under the 21-day lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and afflicted over 13.5 lakh people across 183 countries.

