English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Mulls Increasing Retirement Age of Judges in SC, HCs; Bill May be Introduced in Monsoon Session
Sources in the government said that the retirement age of Supreme Court judges will be raised from 65 to 67 while that of high court judges will be extended to 64 from the current 62.
New Delhi: The government is considering a plan to raise the retirement age of judges in the higher judiciary.
Sources in the government told CNN-News18 that the retirement age of Supreme Court judges will be raised from 65 to 67 while that of high court judges will be extended to 64 from the current 62.
Raising the retirement age requires a constitutional amendment. The government may cite the massive shortage of judges in higher judiciary to bring about this change.
The sources said the government is mulling a new Bill in Parliament during the Monsoon session that begins on Wednesday.
A parliamentary committee had urged the government to hike the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges to tide over their shortage in higher judiciary.
The parliamentary standing committee on law and personnel said that to reduce the pendency of cases, the existing vacancies for judges need to be filled up immediately. It said the vacancies arising in the future should be filled up "strictly" as per guidelines laid down by the apex court in a 1993 judgement.
"... it feels that it would help in retaining the existing judges, which in turn would help in reducing both vacancy and pendency of cases in the short run," the panel said.
"The vacancy of judges is very high in high courts of Allahabad (56), Karnataka (38), Calcutta ( 39), Punjab and Haryana (35), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (30) and Bombay (24)," it said quoting law ministry data.
A bill brought by the previous UPA government in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65 years had lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.
The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill, 2010, which provided for increasing the retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65 years, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 25. But it could not be taken up for consideration and passage, and it lapsed.
The UPA proposal had sought to bring on a par with the retirement age of high court judges with that of Supreme Court judges at 65 years.
The 24 high courts face a shortage of 406 judges, according to latest law ministry data. Nearly three crore cases are pending in courts across India.
Also Watch
Sources in the government told CNN-News18 that the retirement age of Supreme Court judges will be raised from 65 to 67 while that of high court judges will be extended to 64 from the current 62.
Raising the retirement age requires a constitutional amendment. The government may cite the massive shortage of judges in higher judiciary to bring about this change.
The sources said the government is mulling a new Bill in Parliament during the Monsoon session that begins on Wednesday.
A parliamentary committee had urged the government to hike the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges to tide over their shortage in higher judiciary.
The parliamentary standing committee on law and personnel said that to reduce the pendency of cases, the existing vacancies for judges need to be filled up immediately. It said the vacancies arising in the future should be filled up "strictly" as per guidelines laid down by the apex court in a 1993 judgement.
"... it feels that it would help in retaining the existing judges, which in turn would help in reducing both vacancy and pendency of cases in the short run," the panel said.
"The vacancy of judges is very high in high courts of Allahabad (56), Karnataka (38), Calcutta ( 39), Punjab and Haryana (35), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (30) and Bombay (24)," it said quoting law ministry data.
A bill brought by the previous UPA government in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65 years had lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.
The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill, 2010, which provided for increasing the retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65 years, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 25. But it could not be taken up for consideration and passage, and it lapsed.
The UPA proposal had sought to bring on a par with the retirement age of high court judges with that of Supreme Court judges at 65 years.
The 24 high courts face a shortage of 406 judges, according to latest law ministry data. Nearly three crore cases are pending in courts across India.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Indian Selectors to Name Squad for First Three Tests Against England Today
- Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Arvind Kejriwal Visits Transport Authority Office, Directs Opening of Vehicle Fitness Test Centres Across City