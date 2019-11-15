Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Must Read 'Extremely Important' Dissent Order in Sabarimala Verdict: Justice Nariman

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud, who were a part of the five-judge Constitution bench in the Sabarimala case, had on Thursday dissented from the majority verdict.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Must Read 'Extremely Important' Dissent Order in Sabarimala Verdict: Justice Nariman
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

New Delhi: Justice R F Nariman of the Supreme Court on Friday said the government must read the "extremely important dissent" order in the Sabarimala case.

Justice Nariman had penned the dissent order on behalf of himself and Justice D Y Chandrachud. "Please tell your government to read the dissent judgment delivered in the Sabaimala case yesterday, which is extremely important.... Inform your authority and the government to read it," he told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud, who were a part of the five-judge Constitution bench in the Sabarimala case, had on Thursday dissented from the majority verdict and had dismissed the plea seeking review of the apex court's earlier judgment allowing entry of women of all ages to the Sabairmala temple.

He said this to Mehta when the court was hearing an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. The SC dismissed the ED plea.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram