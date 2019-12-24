Govt Nod for Creation of Post of Chief of Defence Staff: 10 Things to Know

New Delhi: The government of India on Tuesday approved the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). A military reform mooted 20 years ago right after the Kargil War is finally being implemented. Here are the 10 things to know about the CDS.

1) The CDS will be a four-star general, senior to the three service chiefs. But the three chiefs will not report to him and will continue to report to the Defence Minister.

2) The CDS will be the Principal Military Advisor to the Defence Minister on all tri-service matters. The chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force will continue to advice the minister on matters concerning their respective services.

3) The CDS will head the Department of Military affairs within the Ministry of Defence. His office has been allocated in the iconic South Block.

4) One of the major responsibility of the CDS will be to ensure synergy and jointness between the three services that often get caught in turf wars.

5) The CDS will administer all tri-service organisations like the Andaman Nicobar Command and Cyber and Space agencies.

6) The CDS will be the Military Advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority.

7) The CDS will prioritise and sanction procurement for all three services. It is a particularly challenging task given that while defence needs have grown substantially, the defence budget has decreased.

8) Sixty-eight countries in world have the post of CDS. At least four committees in the last 20 years have recommended it for better coordination between the three services.

9) Calling it the biggest reform in India's military history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the CDS post in his Independence Day speech last year.

10) Who will be India's first CDS? No word from the government yet but General Bipin Rawat, who retires as the Chief of Army Staff on December 31, is the front-runner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.