1-min read

Govt Nod to Automated Facial Recognition System for identification of Bodies, Missing Children, Criminals

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the approval has been accorded for implementation of AFRS by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Representative image of a facial recognition software at work, akin to the AFRS tool in use by Delhi Police. (Photo: Reuters)
Representative image of a facial recognition software at work, akin to the AFRS tool in use by Delhi Police. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has given approval to the automated facial recognition system (AFRS) for identification of unrecognised bodies, missing children and criminals.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the approval has been accorded for implementation of AFRS by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

AFRS will use police records and will be accessible only to law enforcement agencies, he said in reply to a written question.

Reddy said this will facilitate better identification of criminals, unidentified dead bodies and missing or found children and persons and will not violate privacy.

