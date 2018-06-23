Govt Notifies Amendments in Delhi's Master Plan

The government has notified amendments in the Delhi's Master Plan which will also allow shop-cum-residence complexes to continue with activities permissible in a local shopping centre (LSC), subject to conditions.The LSCs are government-approved marketing zones which cater to the day-to-day needs of the local population.As per the amendments, in case the total floor area ratio (FAR) in the "existing building exceeds the permissible FAR on plots of size above 100 sqm and upto 250 sqm, such excess FAR (upto maximum 350) shall be permitted subject to payment of penalty charges amounting to 1.5 times the applicable charges".The FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had approved the amendments in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, on June 19 and sent it to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the final nod.The urban body had processed the modifications seeking to bring relief to traders from a sealing drive.On Friday, the DDA issued a regulatory note to the stakeholders, including the urban local bodies, to not allow liquor shops, pubs, clubs and discotheques in residential areas in the city. It was therefore, not mentioned in the official notification dated June 21, a senior official said.Some areas developed prior to 1962 like Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar or such other colonies which existed prior to MPD-1962 but were not included in the Master Plan of Delhi (subject to documentary proof) having concentration of commercial activities, may continue subject to conditions prescribed under the Mixed Use Regulations, the notification said.The amendments also include having a uniform floor-area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residence plots and complexes at par with residential plots."The upper floors can be converted to commercial use after paying the applicable charges," the notification said.The basement shall be permitted in shop-cum-residence plots/complexes, subject to relevant provisions under mixed use regulations, it said, adding, if such use of basement leads to exceeding the permissible FAR on the plot, such excess FAR shall be subject to payment of applicable charges.In all cases, owner shall obtain the approval of revised building plans for any addition, alteration, new construction or conversion from the local body subject to all statutory clearances with respect to relevant provisions of building bye-laws, structural safety and fire safety norms."In order to meet the parking requirements, local bodies along with concerned traders or establishments or RWAs shall identify and develop the land for providing shared or common parking," the notification said.In case, there is no parking facility available in the vicinity, local body concerned may declare such areas as pedestrianised shopping streets or areas. Public transport authority shall ensure last-mile connectivity to these areas, it added.Activities which are non-polluting, non-hazardous and not prohibited by law in residential areas shall be permitted, it said.Properties found to be under mixed use, without registration or in violation of norms shall be liable to pay, to the local body, a penalty amounting to 1.5 times the applicable charges for mixed use."Stand-alone godowns having direct access of minimum 30 m road and having storage of non-polluting and non-hazardous materials, shall be allowed," it said.