Govt Offers Covid Vaccines to Diplomats, Families Posted in India

Amid praise from all quarters for its Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy, India has now offered diplomats and their families posted in the country free vaccines that have been made in the country.

Reports suggest that a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government was offering this to the diplomats, their families and mission staff on a voluntary basis.

Live Mint quoted the letter as saying, "The government of India, as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, is considering to offer covid-19 vaccination to eligible foreign diplomats and their family members accredited to all diplomatic missions, including consulates, the UN and its specialized agencies and other international organizations, based in lndia."

Also read: Covid Diplomacy: How India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Jabs Have Put China on the Ropes

It is understood that the vaccines made in India will also be provided to United Nations peacekeepers and health workers through Covax.

The letter said that it would be voluntary for the diplomats to take the vaccine or not.

The Indian Express reported that India has enough vaccines to inoculate about 10,000 diplomats and families, or even members of consulates across the country.

The newspaper reported diplomats have welcomed the gesture.

This is the latest in India's goodwill gesture. India has been sending vaccines, Covishied and Covaxin, free of cost to its neighbours across South Asia. India sent vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.