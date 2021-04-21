Govt Offices, Bank Shut, But HS Exams to Go Ahead as Scheduled: Kerala Govt Issues Weekend Covid Curbs

In view of a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, Kerala on Wednesday issued orders to all government offices, banks, public sector undertakings to remain shut on April 24 (coming Saturday). Only essential services have been exempted from the restriction. On April 25 (Sunday), only essential services will be allowed to operate. However, higher secondary examinations will be held as scheduled on April 24.

Following is a list of activities that are permitted during the weekend

– All state and central government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc. dealing with emergency and essential services and COVID-19 containment and management duties will be fully functional and officers/personnel of the same will be allowed unrestricted movement.

– All industries/companies/organisations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24*7 shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations will be allowed on production of valid ID cards issued by their respective organisations.

– Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on production of valid ID cards issued by their respective organisations. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies/organisations will be allowed to work from office.

– Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need, and eligible people intending to take vaccination will be allowed movement with minimal proof.

– Only neighbourhood shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish will be allowed to function. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes. All operations would have to be performed while complying with COVID protocol.

– Restaurant and eateries shall be allowed to run only take away and home delivery services.

– Movement of long distance bus services, trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators) to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID protocol.

– Marriages and housewarming ceremonies registered in Covid Jagratha Portal are permitted strictly adhering to COVID protocols.

The order further said all educational institutions (public/private), including music/art schools, coaching institutions should conduct only online classes. All summer vacation camps would remain closed and hostels are allowed to function by strictly adhering to COVID protocol.

All government offices (except those dealing with emergency and essential services, coronavirus containment and management activities, field staff of excise and forest departments) would allow half of its staff to work from home on a rotational basis. Such staff of government offices without e-office facility will be deployed for COVID duty, according to the duty roster prepared by the respective district collectors.

