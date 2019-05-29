Govt Offices Near Rashtrapati Bhavan to Close Early Thursday for PM Swearing-in Ceremony

: Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan would close early on Thursday in view of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early at 2.00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers at 7 pm Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police ahead of the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term tomorrow, officials said Wednesday.A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi District will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and asked motorists and public to avoid them.The swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan.A number of Heads of States, Heads of Governments, Constitutional Authorities, Diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.The advisory further said roads including Rajpath - from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM to 9 PM.A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and S.P. Marg.Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.