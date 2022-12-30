Govt Officials Attacked During Anti-encroachment Drive in Noida, 4 Held

A team of government officials came under attack during an anti-encroachment drive in a floodplain area in Noida, prompting the police to take four suspects into custody, an officer said on Friday.

The team of Noida Authority and Revenue Department had visited Sorkha village, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Thursday when the incident took place, the officer said.

“The team had gone to remove the illegal occupation on the land. The encroachment was removed and then some people gathered at the site. When the team was returning from the spot, someone hurled a stone because of which the glass of one government vehicle was damaged," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

An FIR is being lodged against the suspects for causing obstruction in government work and four people have been taken into custody, Dwivedi said.

He said others involved in the incident are also being identified using CCTV footage and other material available and action would be taken against them also.

There was no law and order situation after the incident, the police official said.

