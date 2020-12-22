1-MIN READ
Next Story
Govt Opens Bids to Sell Majority Stake in Shipping Corporation of India
For representation
In a statement on Tuesday, the government said the deadline for submitting initial bids would be Feb. 13. At current stock prices, SCI’s total market value is about 39.15 billion Indian rupees.
- Reuters New Delhi
- Last Updated: December 22, 2020, 11:08 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Indian government on Tuesday invited bids to sell its 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) to a private investor, in a key asset sale that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement on Tuesday, the government said the deadline for submitting initial bids would be Feb. 13.
At current stock prices, SCI’s total market value is about 39.15 billion Indian rupees ($529 million).
($1 = 74.0260 Indian rupees)