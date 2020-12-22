News18 Logo

Govt Opens Bids to Sell Majority Stake in Shipping Corporation of India

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said the deadline for submitting initial bids would be Feb. 13. At current stock prices, SCI’s total market value is about 39.15 billion Indian rupees.

The Indian government on Tuesday invited bids to sell its 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) to a private investor, in a key asset sale that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said the deadline for submitting initial bids would be Feb. 13.

At current stock prices, SCI’s total market value is about 39.15 billion Indian rupees ($529 million).

($1 = 74.0260 Indian rupees)


