Govt Order Shut Down of Schools in Noida Due to Cold Weather Conditions

Noida (UP): All classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1 in all private and government schools across Noida and Greater Noida due to cold weather, officials said on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh issued a communique to this effect and directed officials to strictly enforcement the order.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region on Monday morning affecting normal life, as cold wave intensified across north India. On a foggy Sunday night, six people, including two minors, were killed and five others injured when their car skidded off road and fell into a canal in Greater Noida, the police said.

