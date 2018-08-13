Govt Plans to Hold Elections in 11 States With 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

The Centre is keen on holding elections in 11 states along with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have said, adding that the government would not require a constitutional amendment to bring about the change.The reports come just hours after BJP chief Amit Shah wrote a letter to the Law Commission on Monday, batting for one nation, one poll to ensure that the country is not in “election mode” throughout the year.Shah shot off the letter two days after the Election Commission proposed holding one election a year as an alternative to simultaneous polls.Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are slated for elections towards the end of next year, while Bihar will vote in 2020. Party sources said since the JD(U) supported the BJP’s call for simultaneous polls, it would not be difficult for the state to agree to the proposal.They added that elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — which are slated for later this year — could be clubbed with polls in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha as well as the 2019 general elections. The government could soon call an all-party meeting on the issue.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a “widespread” debate on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and said if implemented, it would result in savings.The NITI Aayog had last year suggested synchronised, two-phase Lok Sabha and assembly polls from 2024. The Law Commission's draft paper titled ‘Simultaneous Elections - Constitutional and Legal Perspectives’ has recommended amendments to the Constitution and the Representation of People's Act, 1950 to facilitate and sustain the concept of simultaneous polls.The Congress, on its part, has called the idea "misplaced". The Trinamool Congress and the CPI have not shown great enthusiasm too, calling it a step against the federal structure of the Constitution. However, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the Prime Minister’s proposal for holding simultaneous elections.