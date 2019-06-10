English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Plans to Re-Introduce National Medical Commission Bill in First Session of New Lok Sabha
The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was introduced in December, 2017, lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha and now a fresh draft bill would be put before the Cabinet soon, official sources said.
Images for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi In the very first session of the new Lok Sabha starting on June 17, the Union government plans to reintroduce a key bill, which aims to usher in mega reforms in the medical education sector.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was introduced in December, 2017, lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
Following the formation of a new government after the general elections, the Union Health Ministry would have to again initiate the legislative process, and for that a fresh draft bill would be put before the Cabinet soon, official sources said.
"The draft NMC Bill is currently awaiting approval from the Law Ministry," an official said.
After its introduction in the Lower House of parliament in 2017, the bill, which aimed at replacing the Medical Council of India Act, 1956 and included the contentious provision of a "bridge course" to allow practitioners of alternative medicines to pursue allopathy, was referred to a Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee following massive protests from the medical fraternity.
The parliamentary panel gave its recommendations in March, 2018 following which the health ministry omitted the contentious provision and also made some others changes as suggested by the committee before moving the official amendments in the Lok Sabha.
"The official amendments were approved by the Cabinet and moved to the Lok Sabha separately. Now the NMC bill has been redrafted and the amendments as suggested by the parliamentary panel have been incorporated. The draft bill would be sent to the Cabinet soon," the official said.
Meanwhile, as the term of the elected body of the Medical Council of India was coming to an end, the Centre dissolved the apex body and issued an ordinance in September last year, appointing a seven-member Board of Governors (BoG) to run the scam-tainted medical education regulator.
The health ministry will now move a bill to replace the ordinance so that the BoG can continue to function, the official said.
Some of the provisions of the NMC Bill, including the 'bridge course' were strongly opposed by health bodies, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which claimed that allowing AYUSH doctors to practice modern medicine would promote "quackery", although the Ministry had argued that the provision seeks to address the "acute shortage" of doctors in the country.
The health ministry scraped the provision of the 'bridge course' following protests.
"It has been left to the State governments to take necessary measures for addressing and promoting primary healthcare in rural areas," the amendments stated and also made the punishment for unauthorised practice of medicine more severe with imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.
The maximum limit of 40 per cent seats in private medical institutions and deemed universities the fee for which would be regulated was increased to 50 per cent. Further, it was clarified that the fee would also include all other charges taken by the colleges.
The amendments also stated that the final MBBS examination would be held as a common exam across the country and would serve as an exit test called the National Exit Test (NEXT).
Thus, the students would not have to appear in a separate exam after MBBS to get license to practice. NEXT would also serve as the screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practise in India, the health ministry had earlier said.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was introduced in December, 2017, lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
Following the formation of a new government after the general elections, the Union Health Ministry would have to again initiate the legislative process, and for that a fresh draft bill would be put before the Cabinet soon, official sources said.
"The draft NMC Bill is currently awaiting approval from the Law Ministry," an official said.
After its introduction in the Lower House of parliament in 2017, the bill, which aimed at replacing the Medical Council of India Act, 1956 and included the contentious provision of a "bridge course" to allow practitioners of alternative medicines to pursue allopathy, was referred to a Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee following massive protests from the medical fraternity.
The parliamentary panel gave its recommendations in March, 2018 following which the health ministry omitted the contentious provision and also made some others changes as suggested by the committee before moving the official amendments in the Lok Sabha.
"The official amendments were approved by the Cabinet and moved to the Lok Sabha separately. Now the NMC bill has been redrafted and the amendments as suggested by the parliamentary panel have been incorporated. The draft bill would be sent to the Cabinet soon," the official said.
Meanwhile, as the term of the elected body of the Medical Council of India was coming to an end, the Centre dissolved the apex body and issued an ordinance in September last year, appointing a seven-member Board of Governors (BoG) to run the scam-tainted medical education regulator.
The health ministry will now move a bill to replace the ordinance so that the BoG can continue to function, the official said.
Some of the provisions of the NMC Bill, including the 'bridge course' were strongly opposed by health bodies, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which claimed that allowing AYUSH doctors to practice modern medicine would promote "quackery", although the Ministry had argued that the provision seeks to address the "acute shortage" of doctors in the country.
The health ministry scraped the provision of the 'bridge course' following protests.
"It has been left to the State governments to take necessary measures for addressing and promoting primary healthcare in rural areas," the amendments stated and also made the punishment for unauthorised practice of medicine more severe with imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.
The maximum limit of 40 per cent seats in private medical institutions and deemed universities the fee for which would be regulated was increased to 50 per cent. Further, it was clarified that the fee would also include all other charges taken by the colleges.
The amendments also stated that the final MBBS examination would be held as a common exam across the country and would serve as an exit test called the National Exit Test (NEXT).
Thus, the students would not have to appear in a separate exam after MBBS to get license to practice. NEXT would also serve as the screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practise in India, the health ministry had earlier said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
- In Numbers: Yuvraj Singh Retires as an All-time Great in White Ball Cricket
- Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | Match Preview | Do Or Die Match For South Africa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results